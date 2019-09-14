'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga last week revealed that individuals and institutions that were trying to bring in sanitary towels and cups for donation to underprivileged girls were failing to do so as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) was still demanding duty despite Finance minister Mthuli Ncube scrapping it.Misihairabwi-Mushonga told Southern Eye that she was pained by the issue because she and other female MPs had fought hard to ensure that duty on sanitary wear was removed from the time that Patrick Chinamasa was Finance minister.More to follow...