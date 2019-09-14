Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
Angered by the continued harassment of its supporters, as well as the escalating abductions of government critics in the country, the main opposition MDC plans to hold mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the United States of America.

This comes as pressure is mounting on Mnangagwa and his government to guarantee the safe return of a medical doctor who was kidnapped at his home in Harare at the weekend.

Mnangagwa and his delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York next week, will face angry protests from Zimbabweans based in the US over the deteriorating rights situation in the country.

Mnangagwa's situation has been worsened by the shock disappearance of a medical doctor Peter Magombeyi who was reportedly seized by suspected State security agents on Saturday.

Magombeyi, who is acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, had been leading negotiations with government for better working conditions for health workers.

The protests are being organised by the MDC's US Chapter as well as Zimbabweans based in Canada.

According to the MDC provincial chairperson for Canada and America, Tawanda Dzvokora, the call to action has been organised over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

The protests will be staged under the title, #Free Zimbabwe World Awareness Campaign beginning 21 September at the UN headquarters.

Mnangagwa is expected to deliver his second ever speech at the UN General Assembly sometime next week.

"We are demonstrating against massive human rights abuses by Zanu-PF on our political and civic leaders and Zimbabweans in general.

"We want to tell the world that contrary to what Mnangagwa will be preaching at the UN and what he has been telling the world that he is a leader that listens to his people, a new dispensation leader, none of that is true as the man has actually closed the democratic space for Zimbabweans," said Dzvokora in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday.

Dzvokora vowed to tell the world how innocent Zimbabweans are being murdered in broad daylight, the arrests and treason charges being preferred on those opposed to the Zanu-PF government.

Government says it is not responsible for the abduction of the doctors' union leader alleging these were the works of a 'third force'.

Source - Daily News-newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

1 min ago | 0 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

3 mins ago | 1 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

14 mins ago | 51 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

14 mins ago | 34 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

15 mins ago | 16 Views

In-laws beat man to death

15 mins ago | 36 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

17 mins ago | 43 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

21 mins ago | 9 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

21 mins ago | 22 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

22 mins ago | 11 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

32 mins ago | 70 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

33 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

34 mins ago | 37 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

35 mins ago | 106 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

35 mins ago | 95 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

38 mins ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

11 hrs ago | 4667 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

12 hrs ago | 2462 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

12 hrs ago | 3724 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

12 hrs ago | 2691 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

16 hrs ago | 2981 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

16 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

16 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

16 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

16 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

16 hrs ago | 793 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

16 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

18 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

19 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

20 hrs ago | 2325 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

20 hrs ago | 2379 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

20 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

21 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

21 hrs ago | 3364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days