Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
A ZANU-PF district chairman in Mhangura was recently sentenced to an effective six months in prison after defrauding two people of about US$342 in botched land deals.

Harmony Mavesere (40) of Two Tree Farm in Mhangura, who was facing two counts of fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, pleaded not guilty, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

Magistrate Tapiwa Banda sentenced the convict to 12 months imprisonment before suspending three months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further three months were set aside on condition accused pays $700 restitution to each complainant on or before September 30 this year.

Complainants in the matter were Talent Nyamufanda and Sifelani Mazorodze.

In the first count, the State case led by prosecutor Review Nikisi, averred that on April 16, 2019 and at Chinhoyi main rank, Mavesere promised to facilitate that Nyamufanda, who was seeking farmland, would get an A1 farm in the Singapore area in Banket.

Mavesere demanded $2 050 as payment for the land, before complainant paid $1 082 through mobile money transfer into his account.

Mavesere was paid an additional US$100.

The court heard that Mavesere failed to fulfil the promise, prompting Nyamufanda to lodge a police report, leading to his arrest.

Total prejudice was $1 800 and US$100 and nothing was recovered.

Using the same modus operandi, Mavesere received varying amounts of money from Mazorodze, but did not make good his pledge to avail a farm to the complainant, forcing him to report the fraud to the police.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

3 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

6 mins ago | 1 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

16 mins ago | 68 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

17 mins ago | 27 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

17 mins ago | 40 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

17 mins ago | 19 Views

In-laws beat man to death

18 mins ago | 45 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

22 mins ago | 15 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

23 mins ago | 12 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

24 mins ago | 28 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

24 mins ago | 16 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

35 mins ago | 74 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

36 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

37 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

37 mins ago | 108 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

38 mins ago | 99 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

40 mins ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

41 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

12 hrs ago | 4694 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

12 hrs ago | 2473 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

12 hrs ago | 3748 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

13 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

16 hrs ago | 2985 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

16 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

16 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

16 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

16 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

16 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

18 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

18 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

19 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

20 hrs ago | 2328 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

20 hrs ago | 2382 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

21 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

21 hrs ago | 2108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days