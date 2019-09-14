Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Bona's moving tribute to Mugabe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Below are excerpts from Bona Mugabe's address to a memorial service held for his father in Kutama on September 18:

"Being my father's only daughter, we had a special relationship. He was my first love, and there's no love like the love of a daughter to her father. My father was caring, amazing, kind and considerate.

He was grossly misunderstood, but I understood him more than he ever knew. Even though I understood him, he was a very complex man.

My father suffered, true. I wish he could have had more joy in this life. If you check his whole life, starting when he started going to school, his life was never easy. He went to the bush, he was arrested and later released to pursue the struggle. From independence right up to the end, his was a life of struggle. It breaks my heart when I reflect on my father's life.


But all that hard labour was not in vain. No matter how difficult his life was, you would never hear him saying ‘I can't go on, I'm giving up.' He also persevered and the sacrifice was well worth it.

My father was very happy when I was born, that he had a daughter. From a young age, I understood that I was my father's joy. I was there to ease that pain and bring him joy. Everything I did from a young age was to please my father, because I knew how difficult his life was.

I understood that I was very important to my father. I wanted to go to school and make him proud. As I was growing up, I was very conscious that my father was an old man. I feared that one day he would become sick or wake up not there, so I prayed to God to keep him at least to see me graduate. Then I prayed again to God for him to be there at my wedding and walk me down the aisle, and that happened. Then I would pray again for my father to see my child, in the end he saw two of my children.

I would like to thank God for my father's life. His life has been so blessed. Even though it was so difficult, there are people like that who are placed on this earth who may seem like they are suffering but their suffering liberated millions of people, like all of us.

I really want to thank my mother. She carried the responsibility of looking after my dad, even during the most difficult times she faced the task alone. She did an amazing job."

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Of illegal sanctions and global politics

53 mins ago | 139 Views

MDC conspiracy exposed

60 mins ago | 742 Views

Janet Manyowa arrives ahead of Friends in Christ gospel extravaganza

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Linda Masarira on Peters Magombeyi's disappearance

3 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Magombeyi's abduction requires a firm 'Jamal Khashoggi-style' solidarity response

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

6 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

7 hrs ago | 4497 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

7 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

7 hrs ago | 7421 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

7 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

7 hrs ago | 3553 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

7 hrs ago | 2532 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

7 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

8 hrs ago | 1166 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

8 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

8 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

In-laws beat man to death

8 hrs ago | 1226 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

8 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

8 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

8 hrs ago | 501 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

8 hrs ago | 1350 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

8 hrs ago | 650 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

8 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

8 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

19 hrs ago | 6980 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

19 hrs ago | 3020 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

19 hrs ago | 6542 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

20 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

23 hrs ago | 3402 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

23 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

23 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

23 hrs ago | 937 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days