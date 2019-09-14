Latest News Editor's Choice


Nomadic Dutch coach for Bosso

by Staff reporter
THE incoming new Highlanders coach has been in charge of an incredible 22 football clubs in a career spanning 29 years and is from the Netherlands, contrary to previous reports that he is a British national.

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, 48, from the Netherlands,  started his coaching career in 1990 as a 20 year old rookie following a career ending injury.

He has also had stints in Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Swaziland as well as Caf headquarters, according to his Curriculum Vitae that Chronicle Sport is in possession of.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed this week that they have identified a coach to take the team to the rest of the season as they sought to stem a disastrous season that has seen them failing to move away from the relegation zone.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days