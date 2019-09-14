Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC takes police head-on

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
THE MDC has confronted the police demanding an explanation on why Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has allegedly issued an illegal ban on the party's internal meetings across the country.

MDC activities have been frozen by the police who are reportedly barring party district and ward meetings, including primary elections.

Party secretary-general Charlton Hwende has demanded an explanation from Matanga before taking legal action against what he termed illegal police action.

"We write to bring to your attention and seek an explanation concerning the unlawful prohibition of our internal party meetings by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police," part of the letter to Matanga reads.

The MDC said it appears that the police had effectively banned the existence of the party and suspended the Constitution to pursue a narrow partisan agenda and bring the country into an unofficial one-party State.

"We view the above as not only unlawful, but tantamount to an unconstitutional effective banning of the MDC as a lawful and legitimate political organisation in a manner and style comparable only to the UDI [Unilateral Declaration of Independence] period when nationalist parties such as Zanu and Zapu were unlawfully prevented to freely assemble, associate and organise by the racist settler regime of Ian Douglas Smith," Hwende wrote.

The MDC said police had used illegal sections of the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) to block party district and ward level meetings in Masvingo, Bulawayo, Chiredzi, Hwange, Mashonaland West, Kwekwe, Gokwe, Silobela and other places in Harare, including Norton.

"Between September 1 and 2, 2019, our party districts had scheduled their district assembly meetings countrywide. These meetings you are aware do not require us, in terms of the law to notify the police since they are not public meetings as contemplated under Posa," Hwende wrote.

Insiders said there was a standing order not to allow the party to strategise amid fears that renewed demonstrations aimed at removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government from office could be in the making.

"The meetings are viewed as a security threat and there are standing orders to quash them, in line with that all activities of the MDC are being systematically stopped at grassroots level so that they cannot cause a national threat," a highly-placed source said.

Towards the MDC's August 16 demonstrations, a number of its district and provincial leaders in Harare and Bulawayo were abducted, tortured and left for dead by unknown assailants believed to be State security agents.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not seen the MDC letter delivered to the security and protocol team and signed for by an Inspector Magunayi on September 16.

He, however, told NewsDay that the MDC version was false because their operations had not been banned.

"I have checked with the regulating officers in all the areas and indications on the ground are that there is no such action towards banning the MDC. As far as we are concerned, there is nothing like that," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nomadic Dutch coach for Bosso

59 secs ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Bona's moving tribute to Mugabe

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Of illegal sanctions and global politics

54 mins ago | 147 Views

MDC conspiracy exposed

1 hr ago | 768 Views

Janet Manyowa arrives ahead of Friends in Christ gospel extravaganza

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Linda Masarira on Peters Magombeyi's disappearance

3 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Magombeyi's abduction requires a firm 'Jamal Khashoggi-style' solidarity response

3 hrs ago | 1569 Views

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

6 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

7 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

7 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

7 hrs ago | 7436 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

7 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

7 hrs ago | 2533 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

7 hrs ago | 695 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

7 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

8 hrs ago | 1168 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

8 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

8 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

In-laws beat man to death

8 hrs ago | 1226 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

8 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

8 hrs ago | 1350 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

8 hrs ago | 650 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

8 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

8 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

8 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

19 hrs ago | 6983 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

19 hrs ago | 3020 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

19 hrs ago | 6547 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

20 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

23 hrs ago | 3402 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

23 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

23 hrs ago | 3806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days