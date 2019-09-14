Latest News Editor's Choice


High Court allows doctors' march

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri has granted an order allowing Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) to peacefully march from Parirenyatwa Hospital to within a radius of 20 metres from the vicinity of Parliament this afternoon.

ZHDA approached the High Court this morning for a prohibitory interdict prohibiting the police from obstructing or interfering with the march.

Officer Commanding Police Harare Central District, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga and Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cain Mathema were cited as respondents.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

