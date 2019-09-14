Man murders girlfriend, stabs friend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BEITBRIDGE man on Monday allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend and attempted to kill his friend accusing him of being in love with the now deceased.Jortham Taruvinga (30), who is married, was not asked to plead when he appeared before provincial magistrate Langton Mukwengi as the court sat at the Beitbridge Hospital male ward.Both Taruvinga and his victim and friend Augustine Mugigwana (23) share the same ward, the latter nursing multiple stab wounds.According to the allegations read in the makeshift court, Taruvinga stabbed to death Sithembiso Ncube at her house, and then dumped the body in an the open space.The accused took the same weapon, went to the industrial site and attacked his roommate Mugigwana. He is expected back in court on October 10.