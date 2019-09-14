Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man murders girlfriend, stabs friend

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
A BEITBRIDGE man on Monday allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend and attempted to kill his friend accusing him of being in love with the now deceased.

Jortham Taruvinga (30), who is married, was not asked to plead when he appeared before provincial magistrate Langton Mukwengi as the court sat at the Beitbridge Hospital male ward.

Both Taruvinga and his victim and friend Augustine Mugigwana (23) share the same ward, the latter nursing multiple stab wounds.

According to the allegations read in the makeshift court, Taruvinga stabbed to death Sithembiso Ncube at her house, and then dumped the body in an the open space.

The accused took the same weapon, went to the industrial site and attacked his roommate Mugigwana. He is expected back in court on October 10.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High Court allows doctors' march

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Cyclone Idai food donations rotting in warehouses

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa's MDC takes police head-on

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Nomadic Dutch coach for Bosso

5 mins ago | 4 Views

WATCH: Bona's moving tribute to Mugabe

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Of illegal sanctions and global politics

58 mins ago | 157 Views

MDC conspiracy exposed

1 hr ago | 817 Views

Janet Manyowa arrives ahead of Friends in Christ gospel extravaganza

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Linda Masarira on Peters Magombeyi's disappearance

3 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Magombeyi's abduction requires a firm 'Jamal Khashoggi-style' solidarity response

3 hrs ago | 1589 Views

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

6 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

7 hrs ago | 4544 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

7 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

7 hrs ago | 7468 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

8 hrs ago | 3571 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

8 hrs ago | 2539 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

8 hrs ago | 698 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

8 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

8 hrs ago | 561 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

8 hrs ago | 1178 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

8 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

In-laws beat man to death

8 hrs ago | 1226 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

8 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

8 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

8 hrs ago | 740 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

8 hrs ago | 1354 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

8 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

8 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

8 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

19 hrs ago | 6994 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

19 hrs ago | 3021 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

19 hrs ago | 6569 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

20 hrs ago | 3426 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

23 hrs ago | 3404 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days