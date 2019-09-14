Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe was a complex man, said Bona

by ZimLive
26 secs ago | Views
There were few dry eyes by the time Bona Mugabe ended her speech.

Former president Robert Mugabe's eldest child spoke from the heart to an audience that held her father in messianic reverence, elders of a village in Kutama where the man who would go on to rule Zimbabwe for 37 years spent his formative years herding cattle with a book in hand.

Mugabe was a complex man, Bona said, "but I understood him more than he ever knew."

Her father's life was one of struggle from early childhood to the moment he was betrayed by his comrades who conspired to oust him in a military-led coup in November 2017, she said.

Bona said she understood her role around her father from early childhood.

"I knew very early in my childhood that I was my father's joy. I was there to ease that pain and bring him joy. Everything I did from a young age was to please my father, because I knew how difficult his life was," Bona said as her mother, Grace, dabbed her eyes with a piece of cloth.

Before she took to the podium, her father's body a few meters away, few had heard Bona speak at all. When she opened her mouth, she spoke with that unmistakable, deliberate tone of her father – unrushed, elegantly eloquent and in complete control of her thought process.

"I would like to thank God for my father's life. Even though it was so difficult, there are people like that who are placed on this earth who may seem like they are suffering but their suffering liberated millions of people, like all of us," Bona said, her siblings Bellarmine Chatunga and Robert Junior looking on.

Bona said during "nguva yakaoma" (dry seasons), the dark days after the military coup and his failing health, Mugabe would come to sorely depend on his wife, Grace.

"I really want to thank my mother. She carried the responsibility of looking after my dad, even during the most difficult times she faced the task alone. She did an amazing job," Bona said in emotional scenes.

Robert Junior spoke after Bona, and noticeably steered clear of the conspiratorial politics that ended his father's rule.

It was a theme that would be picked by Leo Mugabe, the son of Sabina Mugabe, the former president's elder sister. His brother, Patrick, was unable to attend the funeral, fearful of the vindictive criminalisation of Mugabe's loyalists by the new regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"I sat down with him and tried to get my uncle to accept what had happened (coup)," Leo said. "He said, ‘nephew, there's no greater betrayal than that by people you trust, people you care for, people who are supposed to be looking after you and they rebel against you. That's very difficult.'

"As a family, it's been tough, but we've forgiven them. We won't forget though, but forgive we must so that we free our hearts. We must forgive those people, maybe one day they will apologise. We'll keep listening to their public speeches, maybe they will one day finally admit, ‘Gushungo we did you wrong'."

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man murders girlfriend, stabs friend

1 min ago | 0 Views

High Court allows doctors' march

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Cyclone Idai food donations rotting in warehouses

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa's MDC takes police head-on

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Nomadic Dutch coach for Bosso

6 mins ago | 5 Views

WATCH: Bona's moving tribute to Mugabe

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Of illegal sanctions and global politics

59 mins ago | 157 Views

MDC conspiracy exposed

1 hr ago | 830 Views

Janet Manyowa arrives ahead of Friends in Christ gospel extravaganza

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Linda Masarira on Peters Magombeyi's disappearance

3 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Magombeyi's abduction requires a firm 'Jamal Khashoggi-style' solidarity response

4 hrs ago | 1593 Views

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

6 hrs ago | 3772 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

7 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

7 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

8 hrs ago | 7471 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

8 hrs ago | 3573 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

8 hrs ago | 2539 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

8 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

8 hrs ago | 561 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

8 hrs ago | 1179 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

8 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

8 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

In-laws beat man to death

8 hrs ago | 1226 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

8 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

8 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

8 hrs ago | 741 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

8 hrs ago | 1355 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

8 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

19 hrs ago | 6995 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

19 hrs ago | 3022 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

19 hrs ago | 6569 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

20 hrs ago | 3426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days