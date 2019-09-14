Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo resumes 48-hour water-shedding regime

by BCC
2019-09-14
The public is being advised that the City of Bulawayo is currently experiencing challenges with both raw and clear water pumping to the Criterion Raw Water, Tuli Clear Water and Magwegwe Reservoirs.

Tuli and Criterion Reservoirs have been affected by reduced power load by ZESA which affected pumping for the past two weeks at Ncema Water Treatment works, Ncema Pump stations and Fernhill Booster Station. The supply of water was also affected by a major leak on the Nyamandlovu pipeline which also feeds into Magwegwe Reservoir.

In light of the outlined challenges and also against the background of the growing average daily consumption of 150ML/ day to 154ML/day versus production of 140ML/day to 145ML/day of which the city has been experiencing since the lifting of water shedding in July, the city's supply and distribution reservoirs have suffered rapid depletion leading to this emergency shedding so as to stabilize and raise them to satisfactory levels.

Residents are advised that water supply will be cut-off off on Friday, the 20th September 2019 and Saturday the 21st September 2019 citywide and reopened on Sunday, 22nd of September 2019. Thereafter, we would like to advise residents that the 48-hour water Shedding will then resume as per the attached programme with effect from Monday, the 23rd of September 2019.

The water shedding programme is subject to change if the raw water reservoir level improves or deteriorates beyond the critical level. All the areas that are on high ground and are likely to be affected for more than 48hrs will have water supply by bowsers. Residents are urged to conserve water until further notice.


Source - BCC

