Mnangagwa's advisors clash over EcoCash

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisors and National Business Council of Zimbabwe executive chair Keith Guzah has given EcoCash CEO Natalie Jabangwe a 48-hour ultimatum to bring to task the unscrupulous extortionists charging a 60% premium for cash on Ecocash.

Jabangwe and Guzah are both part of the 24 members of the Presidential Advisory Committee that was appointed by Mnangagwa in January.

In a letter to the Ecocash CEO, Guzah accused Ecocash of impoverishing Zimbabweans and undermining the President's vision of establishing a middle-class economy by 2030.

"What your organization is doing undermines all efforts that the President is advocating for. The continued impoverishment of our people by Ecocash thus fly in the face of a nation that seeks to establish a middle-class economy by 2030,"

"Against this background, we implore you to reign in on your agents within the next 48 hours of receiving this letter. Failure, to which the National Business Council of Zimbabwe will convene an emergency meeting od all progressive empowerment organisations and stakeholders to chart the way forward," read the letter.

