BREAKING: MIssing Zimbabwe doctor found alive

Breaking News: Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found in Nyabira.... — Elias Mambo (@elias_mambo) September 19, 2019

Someone called to say they have just spoken to Peter who says that he is disoriented and trying to get lifts to Harare. Please motorists be on the lookout. I tried his number which rang but was not answered then now switched off @daddyhope @citezw — Solwayo Ngwenya FRCOG (@Solwayo1) September 19, 2019





A Bulawayo doctor has said he got contacted by someone saying they had seen missing Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting chairperson Dr Peter Mugobeyi who was abducted almost a week ago.Dr Solwayo Ngwenya, a clinical director at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, posted on Twitter saying a "disoriented" Mugobeyi was seen looking for transport to Harare."Someone called to say they have just spoken to Peter who says that he is disoriented and trying to get lifts to Harare. Please motorists be on the look out," posted Ngwenya."I tried his number which rang but wa snot answered then now switched off."Elias Mambo said reports just coming in: missing Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found dumped in Nyabira.Hopewell Chin'ono said, "Doctors have told me that they have located the GPS positioning of where Dr Peter Magombeyi has been dumped."Dr Mugobeyi sent a message to a group of doctors indicating that he had been abducted by three men.This was after the ZHDA had given notice of a job action over poor salaries and working conditions.The Zimbabwean government has denied having a hand in Mugobeyi's abduction.