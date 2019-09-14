Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Missing Zimbabwe doctor found

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
Reports just coming in: missing Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found dumped in Nyabira.



Hopewell Chin'ono said, "Doctors have told me that they have located the GPS positioning of where Dr Peter Magombeyi has been dumped."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

More to follow....

Source - Byo24News

