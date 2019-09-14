BREAKING: Missing Zimbabwe doctor found

News / National

by Staff reporter

Breaking News: Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found in Nyabira.... — Elias Mambo (@elias_mambo) September 19, 2019

Someone called to say they have just spoken to Peter who says that he is disoriented and trying to get lifts to Harare. Please motorists be on the lookout. I tried his number which rang but was not answered then now switched off @daddyhope @citezw — Solwayo Ngwenya FRCOG (@Solwayo1) September 19, 2019



This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Reports just coming in: missing Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found dumped in Nyabira.Hopewell Chin'ono said, "Doctors have told me that they have located the GPS positioning of where Dr Peter Magombeyi has been dumped."More to follow....