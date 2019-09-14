News / National
BREAKING: Missing Zimbabwe doctor found
Reports just coming in: missing Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found dumped in Nyabira.
Hopewell Chin'ono said, "Doctors have told me that they have located the GPS positioning of where Dr Peter Magombeyi has been dumped."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
More to follow....
Breaking News: Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found in Nyabira....— Elias Mambo (@elias_mambo) September 19, 2019
Someone called to say they have just spoken to Peter who says that he is disoriented and trying to get lifts to Harare. Please motorists be on the lookout. I tried his number which rang but was not answered then now switched off @daddyhope @citezw— Solwayo Ngwenya FRCOG (@Solwayo1) September 19, 2019
Source - Byo24News