Harare diarrhoea cases soar

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019
Cases of diarrhoea in Harare have risen to alarming levels, with Dzivaresekwa recording over 360 cases as of yesterday. The outbreak started two weeks ago when residents drank untreated water.

Learners at Warren Park 1 Primary School last week suffered a severe diarrhoea outbreak. Harare City Council Health Services Director Dr Prosper Chonzi yesterday dismissed reports of a cholera and typhoid outbreak.

"As of today, there are 362 cases of diarrhoea, but we conducted tests to check if there is a possibility of cholera, but the results show that it is just watery diarrhoea. "The tests are negative for cholera and typhoid caused by contaminated water. We are trying to fix the issue of water. Our teams are conducting  awareness campaigns about the outbreak, giving out chlorine for free," he said.


Source - the herald

