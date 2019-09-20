Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF conference preps hot up

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 07:40hrs | Views
Zanu-PF has set up sub-committees for preparations for the 18th National Annual Conference slated for Goromonzi High School in December.

This was said by Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo on Wednesday, while briefing journalists after a Politburo meeting. Khaya Moyo said preparations for the annual conference were on course and sub-committees have been set up.

The sub-committees include the technical team comprising of directors from departments such as information and publicity, transport, administration, finance and economic development and commissariat.

The host province, Mashonaland East, has also put in place sub-committees to ensure a successful conference.

"The national chairperson OCZ Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a detailed report on the preparations for the coming 18th National People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province, that will be sometime in December of course," Khaya Moyo.

"All sub-committees are already at work in preparation of the conference."

The approval of the conference venue marks the beginning of preparations for the event. Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza has already called on all provincial party members to join hands and make the event a success.

Source - the herald

