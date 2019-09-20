Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ndux Jnr to launch 10th album

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 07:41hrs | Views
PLUMTREE's favourite Rhumba musician, Ndux Jnr, will launch his 10th album titled, ''Ukhona Ongizwayo'', in South Africa next month.

The musician, son to the late Ndux Malax, said the six track album is dedicated to his late father. His ninth offering in 2016 proved that he had stepped out of his father's shadow as the mastering of the genre was on point.

"During my performance at Umcimbi Wabantu in Bulawayo, many people were delighted with my act and wondered where I've been hiding. The album I'm about to release serves to say that I'm still in the game and there are people who still love my music," said Ndux Jnr.

The artiste was last year nominated in the Best Tshibilika category during the Skyz Metro FM music awards and hopes to up his game and clinch an award this year.

"With this album I tell you, the year will definitely end well as I've prepared it thoroughly and hope my fans will appreciate it. After the launch in South Africa next month, I'll launch the album in Bulawayo then embark on a tour of the Midlands province and Matabeleland South areas," he said.

Ndux Jnr added that preparations for his father's memorial gig are going on well and a date will be announced soon.

"As you know that this year we will be having a memorial gig for my late father, the legend Malax, preparations are going accordingly as we want to give one of the best shows ever in honour of an artiste who contributed immensely to the country's music growth."

The six-track album is a social commentary in keeping with the Malax brand of music. It touches on key topics such as the country's economic situation, fake prophets and polygamy. It will likely make it to people's playlists during this festive season in areas such as Kezi, Plumtree, Lupane, Tsholotsho and Nkayi where Rhumba music is very popular.

The album opens with Es'thenjini, followed by the title track Ukhona Ongizwayo, Insuku Zokucina, S'phila Nzima, Sebenzela and the Kalanga track Sumbika.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

8 mins ago | 20 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

21 mins ago | 77 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 10358 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2670 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 945 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3933 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days