'Missing' doctor found alive

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 07:47hrs | Views
HARARE medical doctor Peter Magombeyi who was reported missing on Sunday, was yesterday found at Nyabira, some 20km from the city centre.

Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction and disappearance sparked demonstrations with medical doctors downing tools demanding his release, but there were also questions on the truthfulness of the claim with indications that the act could have been staged.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau on his mobile phone last night,  Dr Magombeyi said he was safe and sound.

"I'm safe and sound. I don't have much to say but I'm in Nyabira, waiting for my colleagues to come and pick me up."

He said he had a hazy recollection of what happened since he was allegedly kidnapped last weekend when alleged assailants took him.

"I only remember that I was kidnapped by three men in town and I do not remember what happened afterwards," he said.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) secretary general Dr Mthabisi Bhebhe also confirmed that Dr Magombeyi had been found.

"I have called him and he indicated he is safe and sound. I personally spoke to him. He is in bushy area somewhere but he is well," he said.

Police were yet to release a statement on the issue at the time of going to print. An hour after our Harare Bureau called him, Dr Magombeyi confirmed that he was now in the company of his colleagues. He also granted an interview to Voice of America's Studio 7.

News of Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction and disappearance last weekend spread wildly, with opposition and civil society blaming it on State agents.

There has been a series of such abductions lately, which have strongly been suspected to be either staged for publicity purposes or directed by some agents to besmirch the image of Zimbabwean Government ahead of regional and international forums such as Sadc summit and the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting to be held in New York, United States.

However, a Harare Central Hospital internal memorandum dated September 16, 2019 and addressed to the chief executive officer by the human resources department, indicated that Dr Magombeyi bade farewell to his colleague and told him to lock up the door since he was going for an all-night prayer.

Anti-Government lobbyists and civil society are widely believed to be faking abductions and blaming the State to soil Zimbabwe's image in the international community.

Further, the United States Embassy in Harare - a stone's throw from where Dr Mugombeyi was found - is believed to be behind the so-called black ops and heightened anti-establishment agitation to maintain a hostile, hardline stance against Zimbabwe, inclusive of sanctions despite Harare's best efforts under President Mnangagwa to reform and seek rapprochment with the global family of nations.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days