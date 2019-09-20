Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Electricity timetable for exam practicals

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 07:51hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT will issue the Zimsec November public examination timetable to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to ensure availability of electricity during the practical examinations period, an official said yesterday.  

In an interview before the official opening of the National Annual Science, Sport and Arts Festival (Nassaf) in Bulawayo at White City Stadium, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the Government will notify the Energy Ministry of the dates of the practicals to ensure there is power on the days.  

"As a ministry we will share our examination timetable with the Ministry of Energy (and Power Development) to make them aware that there are times when the exam students need electricity. We need power for food and nutrition, fashion and fabrics, woodwork, metalwork and science practicals," she said.

Mrs Thabela said power cuts were adversely affecting students' learning as teachers are at times forced to forgo practicals.

She said the new curriculum demands power because it involves a lot of practical subjects.

"Through the competence-based curriculum we are trying to impart skills to students and this involves practicals that require electricity because at times we use computers," said Mrs Thabela.

She said the long term solution is to provide alternative sources of energy such as solar to schools so that the learning is not interrupted by power cuts as is the case now.

Meanwhile, Mrs Thabela said Nassaf is a critical component of the competence-based curriculum where learners showcase the disciplines involved in the new curriculum.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

24 mins ago | 111 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1249 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1770 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12363 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days