Electricity timetable for exam practicals

GOVERNMENT will issue the Zimsec November public examination timetable to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to ensure availability of electricity during the practical examinations period, an official said yesterday.In an interview before the official opening of the National Annual Science, Sport and Arts Festival (Nassaf) in Bulawayo at White City Stadium, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the Government will notify the Energy Ministry of the dates of the practicals to ensure there is power on the days."As a ministry we will share our examination timetable with the Ministry of Energy (and Power Development) to make them aware that there are times when the exam students need electricity. We need power for food and nutrition, fashion and fabrics, woodwork, metalwork and science practicals," she said.Mrs Thabela said power cuts were adversely affecting students' learning as teachers are at times forced to forgo practicals.She said the new curriculum demands power because it involves a lot of practical subjects."Through the competence-based curriculum we are trying to impart skills to students and this involves practicals that require electricity because at times we use computers," said Mrs Thabela.She said the long term solution is to provide alternative sources of energy such as solar to schools so that the learning is not interrupted by power cuts as is the case now.Meanwhile, Mrs Thabela said Nassaf is a critical component of the competence-based curriculum where learners showcase the disciplines involved in the new curriculum.