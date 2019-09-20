Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister in plot to scuttle NRZ deal

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 08:22hrs | Views
TRANSPORT minister Biggie Matiza is reportedly manoeuvring to smuggle through the backdoor a Dubai-based firm into the US$400 million National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) recapitalisation deal, despite the company having failed to meet requirements of the bidding process, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

This comes after the consortium which ultimately won the bid to turn around moribund NRZ - the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) - appointed the African Import and Export Bank (Afreximbank) as the mandated lead arranger into the multi-million-dollar deal that is now being assessed by Treasury pending approval for implementation to start.

A meeting between Treasury and other stakeholders in the deal is in the offing.

As reported by the Independent on May 17, Matiza, colluding with some top ministry officials, is battling to muscle out DIDG for a preferred partner, Feonirich Investments LLC, which is Dubai-based.

During that time, Matiza, seeking to derail DIDG's project, misled parliament that the consortium had failed to mobilise the US$400 million required to revive the embattled local rail operator. This was despite him having received funding indicative term sheets as part of DIDG's proposal from various banks which were waiting in the wings with over US$1 billion to roll out the project.

With Afrexim Bank now on board, Treasury is currently reviewing its proposal to inject US$100 million as well as mobilise funding from a number of regional banks in order to roll out the NRZ revival project.

The bid to sabotage the multi-million-dollar deal, sources said, is being orchestrated by Matiza and a syndicate that involves NRZ company secretary Misheck Matanhire and some legislators who sit on the transport portfolio committee.

"Matiza is clandestinely mobilising members of parliament and relevant portfolio committee members into a plot to undermine the project. A number of legislators have been approached to lobby against DIDG transaction, which is backed by Afrexim Bank, in support of an obscure proposal tabled by a Nigerian ‘Prince' based in Dubai, a source said. "However, speaking with several government officials privy to the transaction, their view is that these detractors are trivialising the role and importance of the Zimbabwean diaspora investors and Afreximbank. They forget on average, Zimbabweans in the diaspora remit US$3 billion annually, while Afrexim has funded transactions well over US$1,5 billion for Zimbabwe."

Documents seen by the Independent show that Feonirich Investments LLC, domiciled in Dubai, whose interests are reportedly being promoted by Matiza, has since 2017 been trying to claw its way back into the deal which is now in its decisive phases.

As shown by the documents, Feonirich, having failed to fulfill the bidding requirements, appealed to the State Procurement Board (SPB), now the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz), seeking to be readmitted into the tendering process which had since been concluded, but failed.

The correspondence to SPB, which was also sent to the Chief Secretary to President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, former Transport minister Joram Gumbo, then NRZ board chairperson Larry Mavhima and general manager Lewis Mukwada, is dated July 4, 2017.

"We, management board of Feonirich Investments LLC, UAE, hereby write to appeal the position of the officials of the State Procurement Board in charge of the collection of the tender bid proposal from the prospective bidders.

We had participated in all the processes anticipated and stipulated by NRZ and State Procurement Board," wrote the firm's chief executive officer, Prince Adebayo.

"But to our greatest displeasure and surprise, our mandated officer in Zimbabwe and the UAE Staff who went to submit the tender bid proposal were surprised that the SPB office in charge of receiving the tender proposal's door was already closed just before 10am on the 4th of July 2017. We hereby appeal to the relevant authorities and officials to reconsider our submission of the proposal citing the above narrated reasons."

In related correspondence to the SPB, Noor Bank, also based in Dubai and acting as guarantor of Feonirich, committed itself, through a bid guarantee bond, to pay the US$50 000 tender fee for the NRZ recapitalisation deal. Having failed to get a favourable response from Praz, Feonirich wrote on July 6, 2017 to Gumbo, pleading to be allowed to submit their tender proposal document for the NRZ recapitalisation project.

Apart from early closing times, it also blamed a malfunctioning lift for failing to meet the deadline.

"In reference to our letter of appeal issued to State Procurement Board dated 4 July 2017, we, management board of Feonirich Investments LLC, UAE, hereby wish to rewrite a follow up appeal letter to the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development to plead for reconsideration of the position of the officials of the State Procurement Board in charge of the collection of the tender bid proposal from the prospective bidders," it said. "We hereby appeal to the relevant authorities and officials to reconsider our submission of the proposal citing the above narrated reasons. We would appreciate your help in affording us the chance to participate in this bid."

Matiza is understood to be sympathetic to the persistent Dubai firm and is working around the clock to bring them on board despite its dodgy bid.

Contacted for comment, Matiza said he was about to attend a meeting. At the time of going to print, he had not responded to questions sent to him.

NRZ board chairperson Martin Dinha also did not respond to enquiries sent to him. He could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Matanhire did not answer his phone, but requested for questions to be sent to him through text. He, however, still did not respond to queries.

In its untested bid which was not considered in the tender process, Feonirich sought to revamp Zimbabwe's rail network in three phases over a 13-year period.

The Dubai-based firm proposed to undertake "vital/emergency repairs over a period of four years, restoring the capacity of permanent way and structure in three (3) years and replacing ageing track materials over six (6) years".

However, efforts by Feonirich to wriggle its way into the deal appear dead in the water, given the tremendous progress that the NRZ and DIDG have made, with Treasury expected to give the approval for implementation of the project to commence.

Last month, the NRZ board approved the DIDG project proposal following the appointment of Afrexim as the mandated lead arranger, with the coordinating role of mobilising funding for the project.

Under the DIDG proposal, a number of banks have expressed interest to finance the project, mobilising among themselves over US$1 billion to return NRZ to viability.

Sources said Matiza has also been pressuring the NRZ board to meet and reverse its resolutions to create room for Feonirich.

"The minister has been pushing and pressuring the board to meet and change its position and resolutions on the current project to accommodate his preffered failed bidders. He wants the baord to reverse its recent critical resolutions, but that is being resisted. The board was supposed to be forced to meet today or on Monday, but its members are getting impatient and annoyed by the minister's actions," a government source said.

The project, which has also been delayed by protracted legal and technical negotiations, sits at the centre of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to breathe life into the country's comatose economy.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

22 mins ago | 101 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1232 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 596 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1732 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 688 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12336 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days