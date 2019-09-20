Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UN probes Zimbabwe amid 'abductions'

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 08:30hrs | Views
UNITED Nations (UN) special rapporteur on the Rights of Freedom of Peaceful Assembly Clement Voule this week flew into a storm as his visit coincided with the reported abduction of the acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association Peter Magombeyi amid worsening human rights violations.

Civil society groups say more than 50 people have been abducted since the beginning of the year while there has been a spiralling of the security clampdown on civil liberties since last year's election.

Voule's visit coincided with a doctors' strike over the abduction.

There were reports that Dr Magombeyi was released last night, but there was no official confirmation.

Dr Magombeyi was allegedly abducted by unknown assailants last Saturday at his home in Budiriro, Harare. The government blamed a "third force" for the disappearance that happened after the young medical practitioner led a strike against poor salaries.

While blaming a "third force", government also alleges that the abductions were stage managed to tarnish the image of the country ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York where the issue of human rights is likely to take centre stage.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to attend the summit where Zimbabwe is expected to present a report on human rights.

Voule's visit has rattled the state amid growing demands for Magombeyi's immediate release. The abduction led to doctors downing their stethoscopes, leading to a barrage of criticism against the government.

Voule said he would issue his first preliminary report today.

"I'm here at the invitation of the government of Zimbabwe to conduct a special country visit regarding my mandate which is to assess the implementation and the protection of the right to freedom of association, peaceful assembly in the country. I will be conducting these visits from today until 27 September and I will also share with you my preliminary observation of the situation in the country," Voule told reporters on Wednesday.

The UN rapporteur is expected to meet civil society leaders, human rights groups the opposition, government officials and Mnangagwa to discuss the human rights situation in the country.

The state has a long history of abductions with no arrests having ever been made. A case in point is that of Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO forum chairperson Jestina Mukoko who was abducted in December 2008, only to resurface three weeks later in police custody.

Mukoko told the Independent that Voule's visit would go a long way in cleaning Zimbabwe's bad human rights record.

"The mandate of the special rapporteur as you might be aware is to understand the situation in the country as far as these rights are concerned and make recommendations that will help strengthen the position of the country depending on what his mission will reveal," Mukoko said.

"Indeed, he has met some human rights defenders and we believe he comes in at a critical juncture when there have been many concerns about the violation of the rights to freedoms of peaceful assembly and association."

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet in charge of Presidential Communications George Charamba said government had underestimated the "third force", and was finding ways of tackling it.

"There's now awareness of the latest subterfuge which is anti-Second Republic.

The security services have gone back to the drawing board to deal with this. The intentions of this third force are to create internal instability and to affect Zimbabwe's international rating, we can't allow that," he said.

Charamba said the third force is suspected to be composed of ex-Rhodesians who are working independently or with the opposition, disgruntled former members of the security services as well as elements of the G40.

In August alone, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO forum reported 19 cases of abduction, while the state continues to maintain a tight grip on freedom of assembly as witnessed by the banning of the MDC's countrywide demonstrations last month.

Ahead of and during the protest ban, a spate of beatings and abductions occurred with police mounting roadblocks along major roads leading into Harare city centre, plunging the nation into an undeclared state of emergency.

Masked and heavily armed security agents have been abducting and severely assaulting opposition politicians, trade unionists and civil society leaders before dumping them at various locations.

Among the recent cases of abduction is the widely condemned kidnapping and assault of comedian Samantha Kureya who was last month seized at gunpoint, undressed and assaulted before she was made to drink raw sewerage.

Other abduction cases include Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure, who was kidnapped by assailants wearing black masks and armed with AK47 rifles and pistols. He was later dumped in a bushy area near Manyame Airbase in June.

Zimbabwe has a long history of abductions and torture that predate independence. In 1975 Edson Sithole and his secretary Miriam Mhlanga were abducted in Salisbury, now Harare.

Some of the people who were abducted and later found dead are Edwin Nleya, Cain Nkala, Tonderai Ndira, Abigail Chiroto and Patrick Nabanyama.

Others have however not been found to date and they include, Rashiwe Guzha, Itai Dzamara Marceline Dzumbira and Paul Chizuze, among others.

Zimbabwe is yet to ratify the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

While the UN secretariat is pushing for a universal ratification of Cat, Zimbabwe has remained out of step with the rest of the world.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

20 mins ago | 92 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1207 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 589 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1703 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1056 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12294 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days