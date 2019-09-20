Latest News Editor's Choice


Female rapists pounce

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019
Police in Beatrice are investigating an incident in which a 41-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted by the three women, who later dumped him by the roadside.

The man has since been taken to a hospital in Harare for medical attention after the women, who offered him a lift from Masvingo, allegedly took turns to sexually abuse him.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged people to resort to the use of public transport to avoid similar incidences, which he said were on the rise.

"Cases of this nature are rare, but their resurgence is quite worrying. The public should avoid being offered lifts by strangers and in this case, never to take drinks or other foodstuffs from strangers. We are making investigations and anyone who has information that can assist police should feel free to approach any police station," he said.

On September 16 at around 4am, the victim boarded a Toyota Fortuner at Danga bus stop in Masvingo on his way to Corona Farm in Beatrice.

The vehicle had three adult female occupants. Along the way, the complainant was allegedly offered a drink which he accepted.

It is said the complainant recalled himself having sexual intercourse with one of the women inside the vehicle before passing out.

The victim later regained consciousness and realised that he was sleeping by the roadside in Beatrice. He then made a police report at Beatrice.

In 2017, a Macheke teacher was kidnapped and taken to a hideout in Wedza by three people, including two women, who sexually abused him for two days and collected his semen.

The suspects, who were driving a BMW car with South African registration plates, dumped the man along Wedza-Murambinda Highway.

The man was taken to Wedza District Hospital, where it was established that his manhood had sustained bruises.
Most Popular In 7 Days