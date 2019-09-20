Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc investigates Mbare school

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 08:31hrs | Views
George Stark High School in Mbare, Harare, is mired in controversy following the submission of a dossier to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), detailing allegations of corruption dating back to 2016, NewsDay can reveal.

The allegations, under Zacc reference number 91/0819, are that some staff members were getting more than double their fuel allocations on top of questionable travel and subsistence allowances.

One staff member allegedly claimed $3 000 for a trip to Swaziland to attend a sporting competition which the school was not involved in.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure confirmed that the anti-graft body was investigating the matter.

"On record, I can confirm to you that we have received the case and at the moment, it is being investigated," he said.

According to the report, the school was also prejudiced of cement and bond paper, with some students who sat for their examinations last year allegedly not issued with their results for failure to contribute cement and bond paper.

The school head, Tafara Zhou, hung up his phone when asked to comment on the allegations and by the time of going to print last night, had not yet responded to questions sent to him.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

19 mins ago | 84 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1187 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 570 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1669 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12254 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days