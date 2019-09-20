Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Peter Moyo, Trevor Manuel fight: Old Mutual cracks

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 09:32hrs | Views
In an apparent blow to chairperson Trevor Manual, Old Mutual director Nombulelo Pinky Moholi has resigned with immediate effect.

Moholi, who chaired the remuneration committee, said she resigned for personal reasons.

The board is currently consumed by a battle with on-again, off-again CEO Peter Moyo. Moyo has filed a legal action to have the board declared in contempt of court for not allowing him back at work. He also wants the board to be declared delinquent.

Moholi's resignation may be interpreted as a sign of dissent within the board.

Moyo and Old Mutual have filed various legal actions against each other, in a dispute about whether the CEO's services have been legally terminated. Old Mutual has fired Moyo twice in recent months.

"Ms Moholi wished the Board all the best during this difficult time, and stated that she was honoured to have had the privilege to serve as a director of the company over the last 7 years," Old Mutual said in a statement.

At a media conference last week, Manuel described Moyo's application to have members of the board declared delinquent as "far-fetched". He said such an attempt would have a serious impact on corporate governance, as stipulated in the Companies Act, which states that shareholders elect directors to represent their interests.

"Just because one individual is upset, you can't transcend the impact of corporate governance as set out in the Companies Act, that shareholders elect directors to represent their interests. So you can't take shareholders out of play in this… it would be too far-fetched," said Manuel.

Manuel rejected Moyo's claim that directors were being being bullied by him (Manuel), with no views of their own. Manuel was accompanied by three directors - Paul Baloyi, Peter de Beyer and Marshall Rapiya - of the 14 board members at the media conference.

In an interview with Business Day last week, Moholi called Moyo "talented" and "experienced",  saying it was difficult for the board to conclude that it had lost confidence and trust in him.

A former CEO of Telkom, Moholi is also a director of Woolworths and Anglo American Platinum.

Earlier this week, Manuel was forced to apologise for a reference to High Court Judge Brian Mashile as "a single individual who happens to wear a robe". Mashile delivered a ruling against the company in litigation involving its axed CEO Peter Moyo.

Source - fin24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

18 mins ago | 82 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1171 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 564 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1643 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 12228 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days