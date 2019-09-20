Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official threatens to expose cash barons

by Staff Reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 16:50hrs | Views
Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has threatened to expose the name of two prominent individuals behind the spiraling exchange rate between the Zimbabwean dollar and the United States Dollar. 

By Thursday night, the exchange rate between the United States dollar and the Zimbabwean dollar had shot up to US$100 = Zim $2200 from US$100 = Zim $1600.

Matutu accused the individuals of being the enemy of the people.

“There are two individuals who are feeding the black market with bonds, as a result the rate has gone up, please stop the nonsense now and know that you’re the enemy of the people,” he said.

Matutu said the youth league would be forced to name the individuals if they did not stop their practice. 

However, by end of Friday, Matutu had not released the names of the two individuals leaving many to believe that they could be connected to the country’s corridors of power. 

Since coming to power through a military coup in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to fight corruption in Zimbabwe. 

However, the opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa accuse Mnangagwa of dragging his feet in the fight against graft as most of the offending parties are either directly linked to his office of to his Zanu-PF party. 

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

15 mins ago | 59 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1102 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1580 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1047 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 12162 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 956 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days