Zanu-PF official threatens to expose cash barons

by Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has threatened to expose the name of two prominent individuals behind the spiraling exchange rate between the Zimbabwean dollar and the United States Dollar.

By Thursday night, the exchange rate between the United States dollar and the Zimbabwean dollar had shot up to US$100 = Zim $2200 from US$100 = Zim $1600.Matutu accused the individuals of being the enemy of the people.“There are two individuals who are feeding the black market with bonds, as a result the rate has gone up, please stop the nonsense now and know that you’re the enemy of the people,” he said.Matutu said the youth league would be forced to name the individuals if they did not stop their practice.However, by end of Friday, Matutu had not released the names of the two individuals leaving many to believe that they could be connected to the country’s corridors of power.Since coming to power through a military coup in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to fight corruption in Zimbabwe.However, the opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa accuse Mnangagwa of dragging his feet in the fight against graft as most of the offending parties are either directly linked to his office of to his Zanu-PF party.