'Jonathan Moyo as dodgy as Jimi Hendrix' - David Coltart

News / National

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance treasure general David Coltart says while former Zanu-PF spin doctor and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo is as "dodgy as Jimi Hendrix" with his checkered past, he can "play a mean guitar."Coltart was responding to a comment on an article where Prof Moyo claimed that there was a group by the name "Ferret" that was being used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to abduct opposition and civil society activists.Prof Moyo's revelations came at a time when the acting chairperson of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Peter Mugombeyi was allegedly abducted by state agents after his organisation gave the government notice to down tools over poor salaries and working conditions.Responding to the story posted on Coltart's Facebook wall, Mike Davies questioned the authenticity of Prof Moyo's claims."Zimlive? Jonathan Moyo? Dodgy sources both...," replied Davies.In response Coltart said, "About as dodgy as Jimi Hendrix . May have a checkered past but he can play a mean guitar on occasions."This was interpreted to mean that despite his "checkered" past, there are moments when Prof Moyo actually speaks the truth. Prof Moyo and Coltart have had a love-hate relationship. Prof Moyo has in previous times described Coltart as a selous scout among other insults.The two seem to have found each other especially after Prof Moyo fled Zimbabwe during the November 2017 coup that deposed former President Robert Mugabe.