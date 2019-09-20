Mnangagwa caps 3 927 University of Zimbabwe students

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday conferred 3 927 graduands with various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.President Mnangagwa began by installing Professor Paul Mapfumo as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe. Prof Mapfumo becomes the 5th Vice Chancellor at the institution of higher learning replacing Prof Levi Nyagura who left UZ in April 2018.The graduation ceremony saw 23 graduands being presented with Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 12 graduands with the Master of Philosophy degrees, 760 graduands for the Masters degrees and 3 132 graduands for Bachelor's degrees.Prof Mapfumo hailed the President for his commitment and sterling resolve to improve higher education across the length and breadth of the country.The university has registered 7 companies which include Vakanyika Private Limited, Incuhub Private Limited and Njere Direct Private Limited which Prof Mapfumo said will serve as holding companies for subsidiary entities that will come from discoveries and products currently being developed under the research, innovation and industrial frameworks.