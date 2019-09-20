Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa caps 3 927 University of Zimbabwe students

by Staff reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 19:02hrs | Views
The Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday conferred  3 927 graduands with various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

President Mnangagwa began by installing Professor Paul Mapfumo as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe. Prof Mapfumo becomes the 5th Vice Chancellor at the institution of higher learning replacing Prof Levi Nyagura who left UZ in April 2018.

The graduation ceremony saw 23 graduands being presented with Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 12 graduands with the Master of Philosophy degrees, 760 graduands for the Masters degrees and 3 132 graduands for Bachelor's degrees.

Prof Mapfumo hailed the President for his commitment and sterling resolve to improve higher education across the length and breadth of the country.

The university has registered 7 companies which include Vakanyika Private Limited, Incuhub Private Limited and Njere Direct Private Limited which Prof Mapfumo said will serve as holding companies for subsidiary entities that will come from discoveries and products currently being developed under the research, innovation and industrial frameworks.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

13 mins ago | 51 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1069 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 521 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1531 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1047 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 12130 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 956 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days