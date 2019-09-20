Parliament to summon 'abducted' and released doctor

News / National

by Staff reporter

A parliamentary portfolio committee wants to call the leader of doctors' union Peter Magombeyi to explain what had happened to him during the days he went missing.Magombeyi went missing last week sparking protests by doctors who alleged that he had been abducted. He was found on Thursday in Nyabira, 40km from Harare.Health and Child Welfare parliamentary committee chairperson Ruth Labode said the committee was celebrating that Magombeyi was found alive and will be able to resume his professional duties as a medical doctor.Magombeyi is the president of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association and one of the organiser of an ongoing strike to demand higher wages for state doctors."As parliamentarians, we are concerned to what had happened to Dr Magombeyi, and we want the committees Defence and Home Affairs and our committee to call him to explain what happened to him because we believe his case was politically motivated and not related to his profession," Labode said."We are concerned with what had happened to him."She said government should address the grievances being raised by the doctors and improve the working conditions to avoid industrial action in the medical profession.MP for Chinhoyi Peter Mataruse said he did not support what happened to Magombeyi and wants the case to be investigated."As a medical doctor I fully support the actions taken by the doctors in demonstrating in support of colleague who was missing and we hope the issue of the doctors will be addressed and the victimisation should stop," Mataruse said.Government has denied being responsible for the abduction of Magombeyi accusing third forces of wanting to tarnish the image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.