Mohadi, ex-wife showdown over post-divorce maintenance

News / National

by ZimLive

A judge has summoned vice president Kembo Mohadi to appear in court on October 4 for a showdown with his ex-wife who is claiming monthly maintenance of US$13,394.Mohadi was expected in court on Wednesday for a hearing, but his lawyers said he was on national duty outside the country.Justice Esther Muremba postponed the matter to next month when she expects Mohadi to cross-examine Tambudzani Muleya over her post-divorce financial support claim."Parties have to come to court and explain themselves. The respondent (Mohadi) needs to cross examine the applicant (Tambudzani) on why she is asking for maintenance… perhaps the applicant will have to explain what she needs the money for," said Muremba.Tambudzani, a Senator, says she wants to maintain the fancy lifestyle she was introduced to by Mohadi. Part of the money is for shopping, holidays and church trips.In written submissions already before the court, Mohadi accused his ex-wife of seeking to embarrass and harass him."The applicant is not entitled to maintenance post-divorce as she has no dependants to support. All children born out of the marriage relationship between the applicant and respondent are adults. Applicant has no rentals to pay as she was awarded two houses when the marriage was dissolved which she is leasing and realises about US$1,000 per month from rentals," Mohadi argued.After nearly two decades living apart, Mohadi's divorce from Muleya went through last year. She immediately filed a claim for financial support.She argues that the couple purchased various businesses which were now being controlled by Mohadi."The applicant has an income from her work as a senator where she earns $2,032,88… the salary does not cover even a quarter of her monthly expenses in line with maintaining the lifestyle she was accustomed to. The applicant is claiming less than she was accustomed to and has given a reasonable estimate of her monthly expenses," Muleya's lawyers said.Mohadi accuses Muleya of playing games with the court."The consent paper signed by the applicant and the respondent shows that the applicant has other several properties of a substantial value and over 400 herd of cattle. She is not poor as she purports to be in the proceedings and is not in need of any maintenance," Mohadi's lawyers charged."It boggles the mind why the applicant would want US$1,834 per month for holidays and what she calls church trips. This simply shows that the applicant is playing games with this honourable court. She is simply not serious. The applicant merely filed the present application to embarrass and harass the respondent."