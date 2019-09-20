Construction workers stumble on human remains in Sunninghill

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police officers attending to the scene where construction workers stumbled upon human remains at a house in Sunninghill suburbConstruction workers digging a toilet pit at a residential stand in Bulawayo's Sunninghill suburb, Thursday, stumbled upon remains of an unidentified person under a rock.The constructors made the shocking discovery at Lot 11 Walker street around 11 am and subsequently reported the incident at Hillside police station.Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector, Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident.Ass Insp Msebele said the property where the human remains were found belongs to Makhosazana Nomsa Madubeko."I can confirm that we attended to a scene at Lot 11 in Sunninghill yesterday around 11AM where human remains were discovered under a rock. They were discovered by construction workers who had been contracted to clear the yard," said Ass Insp Msebele."We have since taken the remains for post mortem. We do not know yet who they belong to as the results are not yet out."A source who spoke to CITE on condition of anonymity said the skull was fragmented and the skeleton looked old."The skull was fragmented like a broken saucer. It seemed too old. There was no trace of fabric to indicate the person could have died anytime soon. One could almost think the person was buried deep under an anthill and then the soil got eroded thus reducing the depth of the grave to a point of exposing the bones," said the source.