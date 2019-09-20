Mohadi drags business partners to court

News / National

by newzimbabwe

VICE President, Kembo Mohadi has dragged his former business partners, Tichaona Mushipe and Oscar Chiromo, to court demanding US$107 135 after he pulled out of their Beitbridge based company Malindi Storage and Logistics (Private) Limited (MTS).Mohadi, who was was the main shareholder in the company, says the auditor established that he was worth $107 135 after the fall out.The VP says he was forced to pull out upon realising that his partners were abusing company funds."The defendants (Mushipe and Chiromo) jointly and severally, one paying the other to be absolved be ordered to pay US$107 135 to the plaintiff (Mohadi) or equivalent at the obtaining bank rate within three days from the date of this order," said Mohadi in his request.The company was formed on November 15 2016 and parties went separate ways on August 31 2018.According to court documents, the company lost out because Mushipe and Chiromo misappropriated partnership funds prejudicing Mohadi of US$107 135.After the collapse of the partnership, the licence holder and owner MTS recalled its trading licence."The said company also took its asses and moved its offices to its site which was different from the premises the partners were using through a court order obtained at Beitbridge Magistrates Court under case number 179/19," read the summons.The court heard that on the 15th day of April 2019, the parties agreed on disengagement.They agreed to engage an auditor so that the parties could see what they were worth and what their obligations were to each other.""After the auditor finished his work, the defendants then refused to accept the audit report for no apparent reasons. The parties have been stuck since then."The audit report showed that the defendants prejudiced the plaintiff of US$107 and needed to pay the plaintiff that amount collectively," read the summons.Mushipe and Chiromo are yet to respond.