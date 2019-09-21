Kangwa returns to BF

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Warriors and Highlanders defender Bruce Kangwa makes a return to Barbourfields Stadium when his new club Azam of Tanzania clash with Triangle in the first round second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.It will not be an easy task for the Tanzanian side after they lost to Triangle 1-0 in the first leg at Chamazi Stadium on Sunday and their daunting mission will be to win by more than two goals at Barbourfields after allowing Triangle to score an away goal.Kangwa, an attacking left-back joined Azam from Highlanders in 2016, a move that riled former Bulawayo giants' coach Erol Akbay, who did not want to lose the influential defender in his campaign.The former Warriors' defender cherishes returning to Emagumeni, where his career was carved."It's a great feeling having to play at BF three years since I left home and knowing that I will be at my home ground again will be a great experience. The only difference now is that I will be playing for another team but I guess the feel of the ground will be still the same," Kangwa said.He is excited to be playing in front of his home supporters, especially from his former club Highlanders."Seeing my fans back home and also playing in front of them after three years will also be an amazing experience which I'm looking forward to," he said.Azam's defeat at home to Triangle put the Zimbabwean side on an advantage to qualify for the next round of the continental showcase.Kangwa said they would throw everything at Triangle next Saturday but they were not under pressure after the home defeat in Tanzania."We will come and play our normal game. In football anything can happen and we are not under pressure because they are leading us. The game is not over yet. I believe there is still light at the end of the tunnel," Kangwa said.Asked to comment on his former club Highlanders' performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this year, Kangwa had this to say: "All l can say is they should never give up everything happens for a reason and l know what they're going through now; I have been there myself."