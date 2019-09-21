Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman smashes boyfriend's car

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:44hrs | Views
A local bar waitress in Matsheumhlope, Siphathisiwe Moyo (30) cracked the court open last Friday when she told the court that it was her right to smash her boyfriend's car bonnet after she found him in the company of another woman at the Cubana Club.

Pleading guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Munjanja for smashing Nqabeni Ncube's (44) car, Moyo had a few lines to justify her actions.

"It was my right to smash his car bonnet, as far as I am concerned I was his girlfriend and seeing him with another girl wasn't right and it made me jealous," said Moyo.

That was at least before she found out in court that her boyfriend had already dumped her before the night of the incident.

"I didn't know I was now an ex. We had a misunderstanding on the previous Saturday after he came to visit and didn't find me home. I didn't know that meant the end of our relationship," she explained.

According to documents filed in court, Moyo arrived at the Cubana Club at around 11pm where she spotted Ncube with another lady whom she chose to ignore and rather conversed with other club patrons.

Ncube then stood up and went to relieve himself in the loo. To his surprise, Moyo followed him to the gents where she swore at him "Uyangijwayela."

However, Ncube ignored her and went back to his company in the bar.

His new girlfriend who also felt the urge to pee went to the loo accompanied by Ncube's brother hoping to keep her safe from Moyo who was already causing a stir in the club.

However, that didn't stop Moyo from assaulting the two who did not retaliate after she smashed them with ice that she had put inside a glass.

Perhaps feeling like justice was not served and her right violated, the infuriated Moyo made her way to the parking lot where she found an empty bottle and used it to smash Ncube's Audi that was parked there.

Ncube who witnessed the incident happening as he had made his way to sleep in his car quickly took a taxi and went to report Moyo at the Bulawayo Central Police Station leading to Moyo's arrest.

Source - bmetro

