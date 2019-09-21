Nqindi ventures into music

News / National

by Staff reporter

Risk something or forever sit with your dreams!Renowned poet Lerato Ndlovu, known in the arts circles as Nqindi, has taken a new twist in his career and is now venturing into a poet-cum-musician.The artiste, who has been in the poetry industry for decades now and has managed to make a name in the pitiless industry, is set to release his debut album Uthando.The six-track maskandi album is courtesy of a push by Gwanda-based PM Studios owner, Prophet Tatenda Makasi, who felt Nqindi's talent surpassed poetry, and thus needed an ultramodern feel.Why music of all the arts?"I met this gentleman who owns a studio in Gwanda and he felt touched with the creativity of my art and the next thing he invited me to try out recording an album."Since then l feel really great to be part of this industry and l hope l will make a breakthrough as l understand it is not quite easy to be in this kind of league," said Nqindi from his base in rural Ntalale in Gwanda.The artiste who is also a brand ambassador for the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said the tracks on the album are messages that the society should uphold.The tracks on the album are Uthando, Impilo, Ngiyabonga, Izitemo, Nkosi yamaKhosi and Nqindi, a biography track for the artiste. All tracks are produced by Prophet Makasi.Will he break through in the merciless industry?"My hope is that my fans that have stood firm with me all this while will support me in my new journey as l hope to entertain in a new way other than poetry," Nqindi said.A bonus track Umuntu wami was released on Tuesday as a trailer to the official launch of the album that is slated for the end of this month.