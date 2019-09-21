Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nqindi ventures into music

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:48hrs | Views
Risk something or forever sit with your dreams!

Renowned poet Lerato Ndlovu, known in the arts circles as Nqindi, has taken a new twist in his career and is now venturing into a poet-cum-musician.

The artiste, who has been in the poetry industry for decades now and has managed to make a name in the pitiless industry, is set to release his debut album Uthando.

The six-track maskandi album is courtesy of a push by Gwanda-based PM Studios owner, Prophet Tatenda Makasi, who felt Nqindi's talent surpassed poetry, and thus needed an ultramodern feel.

Why music of all the arts?

"I met this gentleman who owns a studio in Gwanda and he felt touched with the creativity of my art and the next thing he invited me to try out recording an album.

"Since then l feel really great to be part of this industry and l hope l will make a breakthrough as l understand it is not quite easy to be in this kind of league," said Nqindi from his base in rural Ntalale in Gwanda.

The artiste who is also a brand ambassador for the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said the tracks on the album are messages that the society should uphold.

The tracks on the album are Uthando, Impilo, Ngiyabonga, Izitemo, Nkosi yamaKhosi and Nqindi, a biography track for the artiste. All tracks are produced by Prophet Makasi.

Will he break through in the merciless industry?

"My hope is that my fans that have stood firm with me all this while will support me in my new journey as l hope to entertain in a new way other than poetry," Nqindi said.

A bonus track Umuntu wami was released on Tuesday as a trailer to the official launch of the album that is slated for the end of this month.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

9 mins ago | 34 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 976 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1374 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 12037 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days