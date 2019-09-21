Joshua Nkomo's granddaughter a hit on 'Orange Is The New Black'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Her parents are from Bulawayo, but she was born in Ensley, Alabama. Now, Sipiwe Moyo went episodes deep playing a much-loved character Adeola Chinede in the hit Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black".She kicked off her appearances in the season six finale all the way through the final season as a recurring character and she was already getting love when she debuted.Speaking to Village Green in 2018 she said: "It's amazing to me that a show with such heavy and tragic at times themes can lend itself to some humour. I'm happy to contribute to the humour. I'm happy to see it out in the world and people are connecting."And fans seem to have loved her performance: Her heritage is strong. Her father Dr Edwin Moyo, an established physician in Alabama, was at Goromonzi High School before moving to the United States in the 1960s.In 1971, he married Regina Moyo (nee Nkomo) and his obituary reads: "Regina and Edwin instilled in their children both a deep respect for American values and the importance of their Ndebele heritage."According to IMDb, Sipiwe is the granddaughter of one of Zimbabwe's founding fathers, the iconic national hero Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo. Dr Nkomo had a daughter by the name of Regina with Mama Mafuyana.Spiwe's acting resume before saw her in The Blacklist, Law & Order SVU and Limitless. She is currently listed as past of the cast in Tower of Silence, which has been completed.