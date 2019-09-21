Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare expenditure outstrips income

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:53hrs | Views
Beleaguered Harare City Council is collecting between $13 million and $20 million monthly, while spending $12 million on salaries and $8 million on fuel, leaving the council with no money earmarked for service delivery.

This has exposed the local authority that is reportedly losing US$20 million in potential advertising revenue annually due to its failure to account for takings, money that could be channelled towards essential services.

Harare is also struggling to implement a cocktail of measures to plug financial leakages after having spent at least a year without a billing system and installed a new computerised system that is also proving to be ineffective.

Addressing journalists at town house yesterday over the city's financial position, Harare's Information and Publicity committee chairperson councillor Barnabas Ndira refused to take blame on their failure maximise on untapped revenue sources.

"Our water treatment chemical bill is now over $35 million while our monthly expected collections are $24 million which we hardly collect," he said.

"Our collections are between $13 and $20 million.

"Our expenditure has overshot our collections in just one service delivery mandate water. This is because suppliers of treatment chemicals are indexing their prices against the interbank rate. Monthly council requires $8 million for fuel and $12 million for salaries among other costs."

Councillor Ndira said they were owed more than $987 000 000 million by residents, churches, Government and businesses.

"Most of the services offered by council are unfunded as ratepayers have decided to abandon their obligations," he said.

"Until a superior revenue collection model is secured, the city will continue to lower its offering of municipal services.

"The huge debts owed by the various stakeholders have become a stumbling block to council's efforts to providing first class service delivery. We cannot over emphasise that the debts owed to council have put surmountable pressure on council's financial budget and are hindering development."

Councillor Ndira thanked Government for availing the city $37,4 million to mitigate water problems.

"We want to thank Government for the funds, but more resources are needed if we are to meet our obligations," he said.

Source - theh erald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

8 mins ago | 18 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 932 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 459 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1329 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 964 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1043 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 11991 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 954 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days