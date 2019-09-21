Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Abducted' doctor to be interviewed by the police

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:54hrs | Views
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema said Dr Magombeyi had been examined by his own personal and Government doctors and would be interviewed by the police, in consultation with his lawyers, once discharged.

Minister Mathema warned some sections of the media and human rights lawyers against interfering with police investigations.

"The Government of Zimbabwe reiterates that Dr Magombeyi has not been arrested by the police as portrayed in some media circles, neither has he been denied access to his lawyers," he said.

"In fact it is on record through the police that Dr Magombeyi has freely accessed his lawyers, medical doctors and reunited with his family.

"May I caution the media, human rights lawyers and some civil organisations against interfering with police investigations through the issuance of unverified statements, some of which border on defeating or obstructing the course of justice."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

29 mins ago | 169 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1365 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

2 hrs ago | 1936 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

6 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12469 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

20 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

20 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days