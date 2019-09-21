Madinda replaced as Gabs Utd coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

HOSPITALISED legendary Zimbabwean football legend, Madinda "Khathazile" Ndlovu, has been replaced as Gaborone United of Botswana head coach.Ndlovu collapsed in training a fortnight ago and was in Intensive Care Unit for a couple of days after suffering a stroke due to a blood clot but has since made a tremendous recovery that has seen him being moved from the ICU to a general ward at a Botswana Private Hospital."We are happy to announce the appointment of Serbian, Nikola Kavazovic as our head coach till the end of the season," wrote GU on their official Facebook account yesterday.According to the general manager, Thapelo Mothusi, the appointment of the Serbian national was done after consultation and full co-operation of the former Highlanders winger and coach."We have taken into consideration the health of Madinda hence the appointment of Nikola. The boss (Nicholas Zakhem) has engaged Madinda before this appointment," said Mothusi.The Serbian won the league with Township Rollers during the 2017/18 season and guided Mapalastina to the group stages of Caf Champions League.Gaborone United have not won a single match since the hospitalisation of Ndlovu and team management, who are eager to win the championship and return to the Total Caf Champions League competition, probably did not want to take any chances.This afternoon, Gaborone United plays host to Tafic at Lobatse Stadium.