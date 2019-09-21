Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to meet business on price hikes

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:55hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa says he will meet the business sector in a spirited effort to find ways of arresting business practices causing unprecedented consumer price hikes.  

Addressing the nation shortly before flying out to New York for the United Nations General Assembly last night, the President said the Government remained concerned about the increase in prices of basic commodities.  

"Soon, I shall be calling for a meeting with the business community so we agree on clear ground rules which ensure fair play in the market," he said.

"It is not the intention of Government to interfere with the operation of business. However, where clear failures become evident and rampant in the market, the hand of Government will inevitably show.

"To avoid this, I urge our business community to demonstrate leadership, empathy and patriotism while recovery takes root."

President Mnangagwa said while Government acknowledges that the new monetary measures and the drought may have added to present price actions, he did not accept such actions were justified in all cases.  

He said Government has for some time now, observed with increasing concern a tendency within the business sector to randomly increase prices without cause, except that of greedy profiteering.

"The whole situation becomes completely unjustified and untenable when only prices of basic commodities continue to escalate against static or even declining wages," the President said.

"Surely a generalised price escalation should and must have a bearing on wage levels in the economy."  

The President appealed to the business sector to put on show leadership that takes business decisions, which are professional, ethical and even compassionate.

"They must act in a manner consistent with the broader goal of economic recovery, tripartism and sustainable long-term macro-economic stability," he said.  

The prevailing run-away price increases are hurting the majority of people as all basic commodities are now beyond their reach.  Since October last year, when Government introduced austerity measures to turnaround the economy, the country has experienced incessant prices increases of basic commodities.

 While wages are paid in local currency, whose purchase power has been debilitated, businesses and individuals are now pegging prices of most goods and services in United State dollars or the prevailing interbank rate.  

This has worsened the plight of the ordinary people whose meagre salaries cannot afford even the basics.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

8 mins ago | 20 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 945 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1343 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 743 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 12008 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 954 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days