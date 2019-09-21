Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF slams doctors' strike

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:56hrs | Views
ZANU-PF has condemned the ongoing strike by doctors and other health workers, saying their unilateral decision to withdraw their services and suspend all Health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel meetings was an affront to the country's medical prospects.  

Health professionals have been boycotting work since Monday claiming they wanted Government to furnish them with information on the whereabouts of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) acting president, Dr Peter Magombeyi, who was allegedly abducted by unknown men last weekend.

Dr Magombeyi was on Thursday found in Nyabira, about 40km from Harare. His alleged abduction and disappearance sparked demonstrations, with medical doctors downing tools demanding his release. There is, however, a strong suspicion that the alleged abduction was stage managed.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said: "Zanu-PF notes with great concern the continued strike by some doctors and ancillary health workers who fall under the armpit of the Health Apex Council. The decision by these doctors to summarily and unilaterally withdraw their labour services and suspend all health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel meetings on 17 September 2019 to date in solidarity with the alleged abduction and subsequent disappearance of acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association, Peter Magombeyi, is an affront to our populace's medical prospects."

"The unilateral action by some doctors seemed to have pointed a hand towards Government as the sole perpetrator of that sordid act."

However, according to the latest statement by police, Dr Magombeyi is safe and sound following the alleged abduction. Khaya Moyo said the ruling party welcomed the news, saying they hoped the perpetrators would be brought to book.

"However, the party notes with satisfaction the Government's response through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage who dismissed that obsession by the country's detractors which was couched to implicate the Government. Instead the responsible ministry encouraged those with credible information on the missing person to approach it without any prejudice. The news that Dr Magombeyi has been found alive is a slap in the face of the nation's usual rabid critics whose holier than thou slant has always boggled any rational mind," he said.

Khaya Moyo said while the Government has enacted appropriate friendly laws for the smooth functioning of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), their recent outburst and innuendoes smacks of political dabbling, which is contrary to their mandate.

"That the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights have taken it upon themselves to foment chaos in the medical field, all in the hope of receiving filthy lucre from the nation's detractors is not only unpatriotic but rather unbridled irresponsibility from a quarter the nation expects to know better," he said.

Khaya Moyo said the ruling party won't tolerate lawlessness.  He also warned the opposition party, MDC Alliance against threats to cause mayhem and chaos at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA74) meeting in New York.  

President Mnangagwa is among the delegates from across the globe attending UNGA74.

"The intended demonstrations by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance is confirming what all patriotic Zimbabweans have come to know of that party. That it is an appendage and lackey of the West who seek to reverse the mighty gains which were ushered to the majority of Zimbabweans through the revolutionary land reform programme and other empowerment initiatives," said the Zanu-PF spokesperson.

Khaya Moyo called on progressive Zimbabweans and anti-imperialist organisations in the diaspora to defend the economic rights of all Zimbabweans.

"The MDC Alliance is warned that it will meet its match in the foreign lands where it intends to disparage the reputation of the country. Zimbabwe has enough cadres there who empathise with its just struggle. Let the MDC Alliance be reminded for the umpteenth time that Zimbabwe will never be a colony again," he said.

"With all these shenanigans by the third force having been exposed, the ruling party remains subservient to its principles which are central to the functions of the Second Republic where dialogue remains at the centre of our national initiatives."

Khaya Moyo said the door is open for constructive criticism.  He commended the generality of Zimbabweans for resilience in the face provocative gestures by the country's detractors, saying the party will continue to urge the Government to assign greater efforts and attention towards coming up with lasting solutions to the country's challenges.


Source - chronicle

