'Abducted' and released Dr's saga rages on

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 07:57hrs | Views
Dr Peter Magombeyi, who was recently reported as abducted before surfacing on Thursday night, was yesterday attended to by a team of medical doctors from Government and his own doctors at a local hospital.  

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said yesterday that investigations were ongoing to establish what really transpired.

There were reports earlier that some officials from the Embassy of the United States had attempted to seize the doctor to prevent him from being debriefed, with fears that a cover up of the alleged abduction, which has unravelled spectacularly after Dr Magombeyi's reappearance, was underway with some lawyers involved.

"The ZRP wishes to advise members of the public that investigations in Dr Peter Gabriel Magombeyi's case are in full swing," Asst Comm Nyathi said yesterday.

"He is currently admitted to a local hospital for observation by a medical team.

"He has been examined by his own medical team and Government medical officers. He is safe and has not been arrested at all as claimed in some sections of the media. Dr Magombeyi will be interviewed by the police once he is cleared by his medical team," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the examination by doctors was done in the presence of his lawyers, Mr Doug Coltart and Jeremiah Bhamu.

He added there was no bad blood between his family members and the police. Dr Magombeyi is yet to say anything to the police about his alleged abduction.

"We are waiting to talk to him once he has been discharged. As of now he said he is physically fit but we are also waiting for the results from the examination that was conducted by the doctors," Asst Comm Nyathi.  

He reiterated that they were still to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. When our Harare Bureau visited the hospital he was admitted to, the crew was barred by Dr Magombeyi's lawyers from interviewing him.

Surprisingly, Dr Magombeyi and his team granted interviews to international media and the local private media. A team of detectives from the CID Law and Order also visited him in a bid to conduct investigations but he was reportedly not cooperating.

News of Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction and disappearance last weekend spread wildly, with opposition and civil society blaming it on State agents.

There has been a series of similar abductions lately, raising strong suspicion they are being staged to tarnish the Government's image ahead of regional and international fora such as Sadc summit and the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting to be held in New York, United States.

The US Embassy in Harare, which is a stone's throw away from where Dr Mugombeyi was found, is believed to be behind the so-called black operations and heightened anti-establishment agitation to maintain a hostile, hardline stance against Zimbabwe.

Source - chronicle

