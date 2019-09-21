Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa jets off to New York

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019
President Mnangagwa left for New York last night for the 74th Ordinary Session of United Nations General Assembly where the country's focus would be on discussions around climate change.

In his address to the nation last night the President said the country would also use the platform to call for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"I shall be leaving for the United States of America where Zimbabwe will join other nations of the world at this year's Session of the UN General Assembly," he said.

"For us, we have a particular interest in discussions around climate change and Sustainable Development Goals. Our country, alongside three others in the region, was this last March hit by a deadly cyclone which claimed many lives; which displaced many of our people and damaged a lot of our infrastructure.

"We are still grappling with the after-effects of Cyclone Idai, as indeed we continue to reel from effects of a climate change-induced severe drought.

"Even though Zimbabwe's contribution to emission of gases that damage our ozone layer is negligible, its exposure to climate change-related crises is horrendous. We therefore have a direct interest in discussions and decisions which the nations of the world take on this very matter which blight our prospects and retard the attainment of SDGs."

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would continue to use the UN platform to speak against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that have caused untold suffering to ordinary people.

"Alongside Africa and the progressive world, we will continue to use the UN platform to speak against illegal sanctions imposed against our country by the West.

"As I leave for New York, Zimbabwe is heartened by the recent decision of Sadc declaring 25th October as the Day of Action Against Illegal Sanctions.

"We in Zimbabwe, who are on the receiving end of these illegal sanctions, should speak the loudest and campaign the hardest against them," President Mnangagwa said.

Source - chronicle

