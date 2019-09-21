Latest News Editor's Choice


Police officers in fraudulent cattle clearances

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 08:16hrs | Views
Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers stationed at Masvingo Rural Police station are in hot soup after they were implicated in the falsification of information on livestock clearance forms.

It has been learnt that Tafadzwa Gumiso (25) of Rujeko A and Abel Mubaiwa (30) of Sisk, Mucheke are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in Section 174 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform ] Act, chapter 9:23.

The two were attached at ZRP Masvingo Rural Station Anti-Stock theft Unit in 2017.

Part of their duties was offering livestock-clearance services which they allegedly abused and helped cattle thieves to escape detection.

A docket under ZRP Masvingo Rural  CR numbers 91-92/08/19 shows that the matter come to light when Lawrence Chisango of Plot 2 Wayne farm, made a report that his cattle were stolen by his former plot manager Cuthbert Goremusandu during his absence.

"Investigations were instituted when a report was made. It was discovered that out of 80 cattle which the complainant had left at his farm, only 17 were remained. The investigations further revealed that Cuthbert Goremusandu sold cattle to the community within and around Masvingo.

"Cuthbert Goremusandu is at large. The way the cattle were being cleared from Lawrence Chisango's farm became a subject of enquiry thus ZRP Forms 392 used to clear the cattle were retrieved and it was discovered that some of them were completed contrary to the laid down procedures and even contained false information," reads part of the docket.

It is alleged that Gumiso on May 17, 2017, the two police officers completed ZRP form 392 by approving false particulars of the owner and false address of where the animals were kept.

This enabled the clearance of three heifers and one cow from Chisango's farm to Temba Chakwa, of Plot 2 Sale Camp, Stop Over, Masvingo.

On May 24, 2017, Mubaiwa completed ZRP livestock clearance form by endorsing false particulars of seller and false particulars of the village head and it led to the clearance of an ox for slaughter at Chisango's farm.

The duo recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Candice Kasere where they were granted $50-00 bail each and remanded to September 27, 2019 for trial.

Source - tellzim

