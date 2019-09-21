Clerk of court assaults cop

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CLERK of court stationed at the Mutasa Magistrates Courts has been convicted of assaulting a police officer who had been referred to him for assistance.Admire Tangwena (34) of House Number 9223 appeared before Miss Notebulgar Muchineripi charged with assault.Although he was denying the charges the court found him guilty after the State led by District Public Prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira presented overwhelming evidence that warranted a conviction.Miss Muchineripi fined him $300 or 30 days in prison if he defaulted. Tangwena was represented by Mr Cosmas Chibaya.The court heard that the suspect assaulted the police officer on June 24."The accused person is employed by the Judicial Service Commission as a clerk of court. The complainant, Tongai Mandizvidza (35) is a police officer stationed at ZRP Mutasa Camp."On June 24 at around 545pm Josphat Makandigona and Edgar Makandigona arrived at ZRP Mutasa charge office and approached the complainant requesting for accommodation to put up for the night."The two brothers are witnessesin a fraud case which had been set at the court the following day in which the complainant was the investigating officer, "said Mr Mutyasira.The police officer then phoned Mutasa public prosecutor Mr Shepherd Chavarika seeking guidance on the accommodation requests by the two State witnesses.Chavarika told the cop to contact the accused person so that he provides accommodation at the courts' witness quarters."The complainant went to the Mutasa Magistrates' Courts in the company of the two witnesses and upon arrival he informed ne Charles Petros of the instructions he got from Chavarika regarding the accommodation. Petros in turn informed the accused person of the instructions from Chavarika."The accused refused to offer the witnesses accommodation, prompting the complainant to phone resident magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura of his actions."Mr Bepura requested to talk to Petro who in turn handed the phone to the accused person. After the suspect communicated with Mr Bepura he handed the phone back to the complainant while hurling insults at him.He went on to poke the complainant with his fingers on the chest and then head butted him on the mouth.The complainant sustained a cut on the upper lip as a result of the assault.Mandizvidza was medically examined by Doctor Sadza at Bonda Mission Hospital.