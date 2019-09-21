Latest News Editor's Choice


Bhasikiti accused of vandalism

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 08:22hrs | Views
Former Zanu-PF heavyweight and MDC Alliance member, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti stands accused of masterminding the vandalism of irrigation property at Moria Farm to block other farmers from accessing irrigation water, TellZim News reported.

The roughly 400 hectare farm is subdivided into four plots one of which is owned by Bhasikiti who also uses the farmhouse left by the previous white owner.

The four plots use water which is drawn from Mwenezi River by an electrical pump left behind by the previous owner.

Bhasikiti is said to have recently sent his workers to cut some water pipes that supplied water to a fellow farmer's plot.

The vandals reportedly went on to fill the broken pipe with concrete.

Repeated efforts to get Bhasikiti's comment were fruitless as his mobile phone was constantly unreachable.

TellZim News, however, managed to see a letter written by the affected farmer Evans Runesu against Bhasikiti.

In the letter dated August 28 and addressed to the Mwenezi district lands office, Runesu bitterly complains that Bhasikiti is sabotaging the other farmers' work through vandalism of commonly-shared property.

"Kudakwashe Bhasikiti is vandalising irrigation implements at Moria Farm. On August 18, he cut a water pipe that stretches to my plot. Although he promised to sort the pipe after I reported him to your office, to-date he is yet to fix anything. I am taking further action to report the matter to the police," reads part of the letter.

Reliable sources told TellZim News that one of Bhasikiti's workers who vandalised the property was summoned by the police and a case of malicious damage to property was opened against him.

"A criminal charge against Bhasikiti's worker is now ready and awaiting trial at the Mwenezi Magistrates' Court. Although he was working under the instruction of his boss, it is him alone who will face trial," said a source.

Source - tellzim

