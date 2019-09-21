Trevor Ncube speaks on criminals around Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council Trevor Ncube has suggested that the criminals around President Mnangagwa are the ones who were involved in the increase black market rates that was skyrocketing in the past days.Said Ncube, "Watch the rates come down now that we have a rough idea of the thieves around the President Mnangagwa."On Friday the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe instructed the freezing of bank accounts of four companies Access Finance, Croco Motors, Spartan Security and Sakunda Holdings which are suspected to have been facilitating money laundering.Sakunda is owned by Oil Boss Kuda Tagwirei while Spartan has been alleged to be linked to one of Mnangagwa's sons.The freezing of the accounts saw the black market exchange rate tumbling and casueed shortage of cash at the market.Writing to bank on Friday head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Wonder Kapofu, said,"The FIU is carrying out analysis on the above-named entities and their sister group companies. As we carry out further analysis, you are directed to freeze, with immediate effect, all accounts held in the names of the listed entities until further notice."You shall not process any withdrawals or transfers from the accounts. You should however allow deposits or other flows into the accounts."