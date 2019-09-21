Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's remains will not be flown to Singapore for safekeeping

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 17:55hrs | Views
The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who
The family of the late national hero, former President Robert Mugabe, on Thursday dismissed as speculation claims circulating on social media that his remains will be flown to Singapore for safekeeping.

This also comes amid reports that the family is resisting moves to have Mugabe's body kept at the One Commando mortuary until the day of burial.

The family has, however, refused to divulge the mortuary where the body will be kept besides the Blue Roof.


During an interview with Zim Morning Post, Leo Mugabe said the rumours which have taken social media by storm were false.

"There have been messages circulating on social media about the remains of the former leader being flown back to Singapore; they are false," Leo said.

"We all woke up to these messages on WhatsApp, but they are just rumours and nothing of that nature is happening."

"I am not sure about the One Commando thing. All we know is the body will be kept safely," Leo said.


Former president Robert Mugabe's two sons Chatunga Mugabe, center, and Robert Mugabe Junior, right, accompany his casket in an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Leo, however, struggled to give a comprehensive explanation concerning where the body of the late leader would be kept while preparations of his burial were being finalised.


Since the body arrived in Zimbabwe, it has never been taken to a local funeral palour on the backdrop of reports that Mugabes body was embalmed to last for five years.

The 95 year old leader, who died on September 6, is yet to be buried as government has engaged a Chinese company, Shanghai Construction Group, to build a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre as his final resting place.

The burial is set for mid-October when construction of the mausoleum is expected to have been completed.

Mugabe ascended to power as Prime Minister when the country attained its independence from Britain in 1980, later becoming executive President of Zimbabwe in 1987.

In November 2017, he was ousted from power through a military intervention after internal squabbles in Zanu-PF reached fever pitch.


Source - Zim Morning Post

