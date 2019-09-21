Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dangerous games - 2 men risk falling off the top of a Nkayi-bound bus

by Staff reporter
21 Sep 2019 at 18:39hrs | Views
Two men risk falling off the top of a Nkayi-bound bus along the Bulawayo-Nkayi strip road recently.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 631 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

54 mins ago | 318 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

57 mins ago | 879 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 11556 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 952 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 4014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days