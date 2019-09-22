Zanu-PF in landslide Zaka East election victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has retained the Zaka East parliamentary seat after its candidate Clemence Chiduwa polled 7 119 votes to romp to a landslide victory in a by election held on Saturday.Chiduwa's victory cemented Zanu-PF's position as the party of choice in Zimbabwe with the ruling party maintaining political dominance by winning the majority of by elections held after the 2018 harmonised polls.He swept to victory with a wide margin as his nearest rival Mr Derick Charamba of MDC Alliance came a distant second with1518 votes.Mr Clemence Chavarika of NCA managed 85 votes while Mr Lazarus Mubango of Free Zimbabwe Congress party settled for the wooden spoon with63 votes.Percentage voter turnout was 55.7%.Zaka East Constituency Elections Officer Mr Taurasha Mavenga duly elected Chiduwa as the new Zaka East National Assembly member after announcing the final results at the constituency command centre at Rudhanda Primary School just after 2am today.Zanu-PF supporters went into delirium after announcement of Chiduwa's victoryChiduwa said his victory in the peaceful poll was deserved.