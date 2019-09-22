Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors face Lesotho in Chan qualifier

by Staff reporter
22 Sep 2019 at 10:28hrs | Views
AFTER sobering up from what would have been the most embarrassing moment in his otherwise illustrious coaching career, interim Warriors coach Joey Antipas, now wants things done better.

The two-time championship winning coach was a few minutes away from becoming probably the worst ever national team gaffer when Zimbabwe almost bowed out of the World Cup qualifiers at the hands of bottom ranked Somalia at the National Sports on September 10.

Without regular players who steered the country to the African Cup of Nations Cup finals in Egypt, Zimbabwe lost 0-1 in the preliminary round first leg in Djibouti, before staging a late show in Harare to win 3-1 on the day. The Warriors went through courtesy of a 3-2 on aggregate score. The Warriors didn't train before the first leg and just like a boozers' team, the players only met a few hours before kick-off.

But that is water under the bridge now, and Antipas wants a fresh start. He begins his new lease of life this afternoon as he attempts to guide Zimbabwe to a fifth African Nations Championships (Chan) finals appearance. The Warriors play Lesotho in the final round first leg qualifier at the National Sports this afternoon, with the return leg set for October 18 in Maseru.

"That Somalia game is past now, that was real close but the good thing is we have qualified for the group stages. What is needed from now going forward is proper planning because failing to plan is planning to fail," says Antipas.

After the Chan qualifier against Lesotho, Zimbabwe will play Botswana and Zambia in African Cup of Nations qualifiers on November 11 and 19 respectively.

"We now need to all pull in one direction, and that begins with 100 per cent effort in this Chan adventure, then we turn our attention to the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers."

Antipas has suffered another major setback though as he will be missing several key players due to various reasons when the Warriors tackle the Crocodiles of Lesotho this afternoon. The Premiership's in form striker Evans Katema has been ruled out after dislocating his elbow last Thursday. Also out through injuries is the duo of big defender Lawrence Mhlanga and Yadah Stars winger Leeroy Mavhunga.

The Premiership's best player Joel "Josta" Ngodzo, Harare City's revived midfielder William Manondo and Hwange defender Nomore Chinyerere do not have valid passports.

"Besides those players, everyone else is okay. We can come up with a team that can do the job," Antipas said.

Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani has been given the nod ahead of Highlanders' skipper Ariel Sibanda with Partson Jaure marshaling a defence that will also have Ian Nekati, Peter Muduhwa and Xolani Ndlovu of Chicken Inn.

Prince Dube will lead the Warriors frontline, flanked by Phineas Bamusi and Valentine Kadonzvo.

Zimbabwe have lost just once to Lesotho in the last 10 years with the Crocodiles' sole victory coming in a friendly play at the Setsoto on November 8, 2017. Odds are heavily staked against the visitors but Antipas is refusing to be flattered by history.

"I don't look at history; but prefer to look at the assignment at hand. This game is a new ball game altogether, "It's a new challenge. Lesotho are a strong side, and we have a game on our hands," said Antipas.

Lesotho clinched a 6-2 aggregate victory over South Africa in the previous round and their South African coach Thabo Senong has been beaming with confidence ahead of today's clash.

"The good thing about football is that every match gives you a chance to start afresh. You cannot really focus on the past, but you can always use it to get statistics," Senong told cafonline.com  last Friday.

"They (Zimbabwe) also have a chance if they prepare well. It will go to the team that wants it more on the day. Our focus has been on improving our weaknesses and hopefully we can give Zimbabwe a run for their money on the day," Senong said.

The Chan finals will be held in Cameroon in January next year.

Zimbabwe probable line up: S. Chinani, I. Nekati, P. Jaure, P. Muduhwa, X. Ndlovu, T. Chipunza, N. Tigere, P. Bamusi, V. Kadonzvo, N. Masuku, P. Dube



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 243 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

34 mins ago | 149 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

37 mins ago | 366 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 10931 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 949 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 3976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days