Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayp parking tender saga continues

by Staff reporter
22 Sep 2019 at 10:29hrs | Views
A TENDER for the installation of parking management system in Bulawayo which has taken more than eight years to implement has stalled again after the city's councillors failed to agree on how best to implement the project.

The councillors had to defer the matter to next month for further deliberation after they clashed with management, which has insisted that the system has to be re-advertised owing to a number of irregularities they identified in the awarding of the multi-million dollar project.

Councillors are instead pushing management to implement a council resolution where the local authority will embark on a joint venture with the two Harare-based companies — Duscretion Logistics Private Limited and Lauvax Trading Private Limited trading as ProPark in the provision of a parking management system in the city.

However, during a council-in-committee meeting councillors failed to force management to implement the resolution leading to them at one point ordering the mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni to pen a motion forcing council management to implement the resolution.

In his submissions, Clr Mguni however, expressed reluctance in siding with the councillors revealing that there were a number of issues that needed to be looked at before he endorsed the resolution.

He said the danger in rushing to implement the resolution would result in the local authority facing litigation from companies that had been excluded.

"The perusal of the relevant files also reveals that the two firms that council has resolved to negotiate with were not the only ones that expressed interest in the project. There are three that participated in the 2010 tender as well as the three that did unsolicited bids in 2018. I have been advised by the Procurement Management Unit, which advice I cannot safely reject, that leaving out all these companies may lead to further litigation against council.

"Having been favoured with all these facts and advice concerning this matter, it is recommended that council reviews and rescinds the resolution of 3 July 2019 and resolve to de-brief all the applicants for the tender who expressed interest in 2010 and 2018, consistent with the State Procurement Board resolution of 24 October 2017, and re-advertise to ensure compliance with the procurement values of transparency, fairness, cost effectiveness and competitiveness," said Clr Mguni.

The mayor further warned councillors that ignoring provisions of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe could not be defended at law. Ironically, Clr Mguni had written to the town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube on 9 August imploring him to implement the said resolution on the joint venture with the two companies.

In rejecting the mayor's instructions, Mr Dube noted that the item was a case of misprocurement and illegal.

"Your worship, you will recall that council resolved to award the above item against management advice. The above resolutions are illegal and I am therefore forced to proceed in terms of Section 16 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act. This letter is therefore, a letter of objection to you your worship because the item is a case of misprocurement and is illegal," wrote Mr Dube.

Section 16 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act states that; "If an accounting officer is directed by the Minister or Deputy Minister or any other person with authority over the accounting officer . . . to do or omit to do anything in respect of procurement which the accounting officer believes he or she is not authorised to do in terms of this Act he or she shall not comply with the directive but shall forthwith submit in writing to the Minister or other person in writing, as the case may be his or her objection and the reasons for the objections".

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 243 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

34 mins ago | 149 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

37 mins ago | 366 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 10931 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 949 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 3976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days